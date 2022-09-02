Tillamook Bay Community College is looking for qualified candidates to fill a vacancy on its Board of Education representing Zone 4.
Zone 4 includes Bay City, Garibaldi, Kilchis, Maple and Foley. The appointed candidate will fill the Zone 4 term until May 2023.
The Board of Education is responsible for governance of the college, primarily with the creation of policies, and for the evaluation of the effectiveness of those policies and typically hold regular meetings on the first Monday of the month. Board members are elected officials who serve four year terms.
Applications can be found on the TBCC website, tillamookbaycc.edu under the Board of Education page. Applications are due by Sept. 6. The Board will appoint a new member to Zone 4 at their September board meeting.
