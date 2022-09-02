TBCC
Tillamook Bay Community College, home to the Small Business Development Center, Economic Development Council, and Visit Tillamook Coast and the OSU Extension office.

 File photo

Tillamook Bay Community College is looking for qualified candidates to fill a vacancy on its Board of Education representing Zone 4.

Zone 4 includes Bay City, Garibaldi, Kilchis, Maple and Foley. The appointed candidate will fill the Zone 4 term until May 2023.

