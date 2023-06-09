The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) proudly announces its summer theater camp for students aged 10-15. Starlite Academy takes place the week of July 24-28 with 2:00 matinee performances on July 29th and 30th. There are spots for 15 student actors aged ten to fifteen. There will also be space for three to five current high school students (aged 15-17) who are interested in working on the crew. Registration forms are due by June 23rd.
This year’s Starlite Theater Camp will be directed by Ann Harper, a current TAPA member, actor, and director. Students in the camp will attend a variety of theater classes and work on preparing this year’s show.
