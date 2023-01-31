Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Need a prescription to beat the “winter blues”? Tillamook Association for the Performing Art’s newest play, “Love, Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma” is just what the doctor ordered! Sponsored by Grocery Outlet of Tillamook, and directed by Ann Harper, this hilarious show is open now and runs through February 12.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and this show will make a great date night the weekend before! Grab a bite at one of our local restaurants, then head over to The Barn Community Playhouse for a night of laughter.

1
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted: