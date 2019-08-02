The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts’ (TAPA) annual children’s theatre camp is holding their performances at TAPA’s Barn Community Playhouse (1204 Ivy Ave) on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3 at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $5 for general admission and are sold at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s play is “We the People”, a patriotic salute to America, written by Pat Cook. The play begins with a committee discussing putting on a patriotic show for their town. Through a series of sketches organized phrase by phrase from the Preamble, they show not only how the Constitution applies to our past, but also to our present and future. This play will serve as a reminder that the words written by our forefathers many years ago are still a living document, part of our lives each and every day.
Directed by Diane Cross, the cast includes: Jaena Jacob, Davyn Wynia, Nicholas Smith, Samuel Smith, Ruby Gardner, Kiera Walling, Marisa Walling, Lucy Kralik, Carol Ann Sisco, Ethan Jackson, Brynn Kelly, Kayden Edwards, Kiara Carver, Gigi Gardner, Dillon Gardner, Matteo Blackburn, and Alex Lessor.
Celebrating over 35 years in Tillamook, TAPA is a non-profit community theatre dedicated to providing high quality performing arts experiences through entertainment, education, and community participation.
