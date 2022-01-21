The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is celebrating over 40 years of entertainment by giving a nod to an old favorite. Ernest Thompson’s On Golden Pond was first performed at The Barn Community Playhouse in 2003, and we are pleased to bring this revival to TAPA’s stage once again in 2022. On Golden Pond opens on February 4, 2022; additional performances will be held on February 5, 11, 12, 18, 19 at 7:00 p.m. and February 6, and 13 at 2:00 p.m. Robert Buckingham, director of the revival production, remembers watching the film with his parents in 1981 at the historic Fox Theater in Rawlins, Wyoming. The movie and the memory have been close to his heart ever since, which is why he chose this play over many other plays performed at TAPA during the 40 year history.
The story centers around the old fashioned and, at times, inappropriate curmudgeon Norman (portrayed by Casey Cuddy) and his loving, force of nature wife, Ethel (portrayed by Kristi Hanson) at their summer cabin at Golden Pond, Maine. They are visited by their adult daughter Chelsea (portrayed by Sarajane Elkins), her new boyfriend Bill (portrayed by director Robert Buckingham) and his son Billy Jr. (portrayed by Lora Ressler). The Thayer cabin is also visited by Chelsea’s childhood friend Charlie the mailman (portrayed by Chad Clemmer). Chelsea and Ethel are close, but Chelsea and Norman have never had a good relationship. Billy Jr. bonds with Norman in a way Chelsea never could and this helps open the door of communication between Chelsea and her father. On Golden Pond is a love story, a story of healing and a story of an aging couple in their golden years facing the reality of their own mortality.
On Golden Pond
is sponsored by The Rendezvous Bar & Grill, and Cyndi Lewis of Rob Trost
Real Estate. Tickets for this production would make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one! Tickets are available now at http://tillamookthea ter.com/index.php/ticket
information/information/. All Patrons must have valid proof of vaccination, and masks must be worn at all times. For complete details visit http://tillamooktheater.com/index.php/2021/12/18/covid-19-ticket-policy/.
