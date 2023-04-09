The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) & Val Braun of Edward Jones are delighted to present the hilarious production of the comedy FOUR OLD BROADS, written by Leslie Kimbell, directed by Chris Chiola, and produced by Robert Buckingham.
Beatrice Shelton, portrayed by Joni Sauer-Folger is a retired burlesque queen who lives in Magnolia Place Assisted Living with her best friend Eaddy Mae Clayton, portrayed by Kelli McMellon.
Beatrice is desperately in need of a vacation, but she craves something more interesting than yet another trip to that “precious little German village” in Helen, Georgia. A Sassy Seniors Cruise through the Caribbean may be just the ticket if she can just convince Eaddy to go with her rather than praying for her.
Unfortunately, Nurse Pat Jones, portrayed by Diane Ericson, has started working at Magnolia Place and it’s no longer the pleasant home they’ve become accustomed to. Fellow nurse Ruby Sue Bennett, portrayed by Sabrina Garry seems to be an ally to the ladies but might have some tricks up her sleeve.
Retired Elvis impersonator Sam Smith, portrayed by Jared Wilson keeps trying to bed every woman in the building while Maude Jenkins, portrayed by Val Braun is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral.
Meanwhile, the newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, portrayed by Berta Limbaugh, is suddenly losing her memory, but why? A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Jones and figure out why so many residents have been moved to “the dark side”.
Just what exactly IS Nurse Jones’ mysterious pill, what are the “Bingo Ladies” up to (portrayed by Phyllis Ham, and Diane Hurst ) and what happened to Doctor Head? Beatrice and Eaddy team up with Imogene and Maude to put their plan in motion.
Hilarity ensues as Imogene goes undercover and Maude enters the Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant to throw Nurse Jones off their trail. If they can solve the mystery, they just might make it to the cruise ship after all and have the vacation of a lifetime.
Watch these sassy sleuths hilariously dig for clues when Leslie Kimbell's FOUR OLD BROADS hits TAPA’s stage this April. Performances will be held at The Barn Community Playhouse in Tillamook on April 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 2023 at 7:00PM and April 16, 23, & 30 2023 at 2:00PM.
Doors open one half-hour prior to curtain. Tickets are on sale now at tillamooktheater.com or call the TAPA box office at (503) 812-0275 to purchase tickets, ask questions or you need assistance. FOUR OLD BROADS contains brassy & sassy language.
As always, opening night is Gala Night where each ticket holder receives one free beverage and complimentary Hors D'oeuvres.
