The stage is set. The actors have rehearsed. The music has been chosen and it is completely Elvis, of course. Now all that is needed is an audience to enjoy the show.
The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is happy to present “Elvis Has Left the Building,” a comedy about the disappearance of Elvis Presley in the winter of 1970. The play is set in the office of The Colonel, Elvis’ manager. No one can find the King of Rock n’ Roll and he must be found.
The Colonel is played by James Merrit, a newcomer to the TAPA stage but not to theater. His secretary, Trudy, is played by Sandra Koops, who will be recognized by many as a TAPA veteran. Jason Hovey is cast in his first acting role ever as Roscoe, the office boy. Edward Egging is making his TAPA debut, playing The Colonel’s friend Candy after a long absence from the stage.
Rounding out the cast is Whitney Wilks, a second timer at TAPA, playing ace reporter Jill Tanner.
Ann Harper is directing her fourth play at the Barn Community Playhouse and is pleased with the result. She is sure audiences will like it too.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays, starting with the Opening Night Gala on Friday, Jan. 25, and goes through Feb. 9. The theater is the red barn located at 1204 Ivy in Tillamook. Tickets are available online at TAPA’s website, tillamooktheater.com, or may be ordered by calling the box office at 503-812-0275.
