In 2002, Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) Board of Directors held an executive board meeting to vote on purchasing the old Barn Tavern in hopes of converting the local landmark into a permanent home for their theatrical productions. Fortunately in the preceding months, fundraisers had been held and the funds were available for a down payment.
During the preceding 21-year history, space had been rented at the Don Whitney Auditorium, The Blue Heron, the building now known as The Rodeo Steakhouse, local community centers and more. Purchasing the Barn Tavern allowed TAPA to have a home of their own, and build equity rather than renting space, which were often times not ideal for set building, actors’ entrances and costume changes.
In March 2021, a newcomer to TAPA’s stage and the board of directors, James Meritt (The Colonel in ELVIS HAS LEFT THE BUILDING - January 2020) generously donated the remaining balance owed, thus paying off the mortgage of the beloved theater. A non-profit organization such as TAPA needs every single penny to be able to purchase rights, costumes, build sets and more in order to bring plays and musicals to life. The many volunteers, and patrons alike are all so grateful to Meritt for falling in love with their beloved theater as they all have.
