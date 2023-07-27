The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce auditions for its November production of A Nice Family Gathering, a comedy written by Phil Olson. Director Ann Harper will be holding the auditions on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6 at 2 p.m. in the Barn Community Playhouse at 12th and Ivy in Tillamook.
This play has a cast of seven. Mom, Dad, and Jerry are in their 50s-70s. The four children (Carl, Michael, Jill, and Stacy) are in the 20-40 age bracket. The age ranges are approximate and will depend on the chemistry of actors who try out. A Nice Family Gathering will run Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from November 3 through November 19.
The play takes place in the Lundeen family living room on the first Thanksgiving since Dad died. All three adult children and a spouse come home to spend the holiday with Mom. Dad shows up, too, but can only be seen or heard by Carl, the youngest son. He wants to get an important message to Mom so he can truly rest in peace. Trouble brews when Jerry, a golfing buddy of Dad’s, is invited to the family meal.
Ms. Harper is an experienced director who enjoys working with seasoned actors as well as those with little to no experience on the stage. She encourages those who would like to perform in front of an audience to audition for this heartwarming and funny production. Rehearsals will begin in August at the Barn and will be scheduled according to the actors’ availability. Prospective cast members may look to the website tillamooktheater.com or phone (503) 812-0275 to request an audition packet. Packets will also be available at the auditions.
A Nice Family Gathering is sponsored by the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Tillamook, Oregon. Tickets are on sale now for TAPA’s 2023-24 season at tillamooktheater.com.
