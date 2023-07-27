TAPA Logo.png

The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce auditions for its November production of A Nice Family Gathering, a comedy written by Phil Olson. Director Ann Harper will be holding the auditions on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6 at 2 p.m.  in the Barn Community Playhouse at 12th and Ivy in Tillamook.

This play has a cast of seven. Mom, Dad, and Jerry are in their 50s-70s. The four children (Carl, Michael, Jill, and Stacy) are in the 20-40 age bracket. The age ranges are approximate and will depend on the chemistry of actors who try out. A Nice Family Gathering will run Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m.  and Sundays at 2 p.m. from November 3 through November 19.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

If you went to the movies last weekend, which film did you see?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

If you went to the movies last weekend, which film did you see?

You voted: