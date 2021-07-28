Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) presents Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” at The Barn Community Playhouse, located at 1204 Ivy Ave. in Tillamook. Opening night was held Friday, July 23. Additional performances will be held July 24-25, 30-31, Aug. 1, 6-8. Friday and Saturday shows will be held at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are held at 2 p.m.
Chris Chiola is directing the production. The play was originally set to open before the pandemic began in March 2020.
Set in a mansion on an isolated island off the coast of England, 10 people are invited under a variety of pretenses. As they assemble, they are confronted with their pasts and each is accused of murder.
Michael Murphy, who plays Sir Lawrence Wargrave in the play, said he was excited for the opening show. He has not done acting in over 25 years and always likes it better when he has an audience. This is his first play with TAPA. He began acting in the fourth grade and did community theater.
“Instead of doing the rehearsing here, we did a lot of Zoom meetings,” Murphy said of rehearsals during the COVID-19 pandemic. “That worked out pretty good because we could keep going over our lines.”
The cast had been rehearsing virtually since March 2020. Once cast members were vaccinated, they slowly started to come back to rehearsals at the playhouse.
“There were some people already here with masks and separated but I waited until I was vaccinated,” Murphy said. “Most people waited until they got vaccinated.”
Lora Ressler, who plays Dr. Armstrong in the play, said the role she plays was originally male but was changed to female. She said the cast has built camaraderie over the Zoom rehearsals.
“We did one act a week on Wednesdays over Zoom over 10 months,” Ressler said.
Once back in the theater for rehearsals, the cast went over multiple acts. Ressler said the year long rehearsals gave her ample time to memorize her lines.
“All those little tricks you try, I didn’t have to employ about half of them, which was nice,” Ressler said.
Ressler has been involved with TAPA since 2011 and has served on the board twice. She had never done theater before until a coworker told her to give it a shot. She has been in 10 shows and has also worked behind the scenes. This is her second drama; she usually performs in comedies.
Cody Mann plays Anthony Marston, a “speed hog” and inconsiderate driver. He talks a lot about his car and is accused of running over a couple of kids. Mann said his character and a nemesis compete for the attention of the secretary.
Mann has been in other TAPA plays in the past.
Becki Wilhelm plays Emily Brent, an old spinster type, self-righteous and unpleasant. Wilhelm said none of the characters in the play are very likeable.
Wilhelm has been involved in TAPA since the beginning, over 35 years ago. She said it is always good seeing new people and she hopes people will feel like they can come back to see the show.
Holly Dickson, who plays Davis, has also appeared in TAPA’s productions “Wait Until Dark” as Susy, and in “Nothing Serious” four years ago.
Dickson said the virtual rehearsals kept her going through quarantine. Her favorite scene is her fight with Philip Lombard near the end of the play.
Tickets are available online at tillamooktheater.com or you may reserve seats by calling 503-812-0275. Tickets are $10 for students 12 years and younger and $15 for adults 13 years and older.
