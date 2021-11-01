When?—Sunday, Nov. 7
Where?—TAPA’s Barn Community Playhouse located at 12th & Ivy in Tillamook
What Time?—3 p.m.
This is an opportunity for TAPA members to meet the board members, give input and discuss the future of TAPA, as well as a reporting on what we’ve accomplished in the past year.
Half of the Board of Directors’ terms expire each year and TAPA members can nominate and vote to fill these positions. Only current members may vote.
Food and beverages will be provided.
For more information visit us at TillamookTheater.com, on Facebook or email us at info@tillamooktheater.com
