Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is proud to announce the opening night gala of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” to be held at 7 p.m. July 23 at The Barn Community Playhouse in Tillamook. Additional performances will be held July 24, 25, 30, 31, Aug. 1, 6, 7 and 8. Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start of the show.
TAPA’s production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” is directed by Chris Chiola and was originally set to open last year before the pandemic hit. The cast has been rehearsing virtually since March of 2020, as well as by socially distant methods. Once the cast and crew met vaccination protocols, full rehearsals were finally able to get underway. The cast includes many familiar faces, as well as a couple new ones - Gerry Cortimilia, Kelli McMellon, Chester Grace, Mallory Staudinger, Jason Hovey, Bill Farnum, Michael Murphy, Cody Mann, Becki Wilhelm, Holly Dickson and Lora Ressler.
Set on an isolated island off the coast of England, 10 people with dark pasts are summoned by mysterious ways. As they assemble they are confronted with their pasts and the fear of judgment sets in. One by one they fall victim to heinous acts, each by a different method.
As the survivors await their fate, their suspicions turn to each other. A masterpiece of dramatic construction, its growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep you guessing to the very end. Do any survive? Is the killer unmasked? Find out soon in one of Christie’s darkest tales.
Agatha Christie’s ending for the book “And Then There Were None” differs from the version she re-wrote for stage productions. This current production of “And Then There Were None” will be the stage version. TAPA is planning to present a revival for this November to feature the original ending.
Tickets are available now online at tillamooktheater.com or you may reserve your seats by calling 503-812- 0275. Ticket prices are $10 for students 12 years and under and $15 for adults 13 years and older.
Please be aware that some restrictions (vaccination proof, masks, etc.) may be required at the time of entry depending on current COVID-19 conditions.
This production is presented by permission of Concord Theatricals.
