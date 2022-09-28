DEATHTRAP Cast Announcement Photo to Publish.jpg

The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is proud to announce the cast for its fall 2022 production of Ira Levin’s DEATHTRAP, directed by James Meritt and sponsored by Umpqua Bank of Tillamook.

Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl (portrayed by Chris Chiola), a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a "dry" spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.