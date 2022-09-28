The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is proud to announce the cast for its fall 2022 production of Ira Levin’s DEATHTRAP, directed by James Meritt and sponsored by Umpqua Bank of Tillamook.
Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl (portrayed by Chris Chiola), a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a "dry" spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.
A possible break in his fortune occurs when he receives a script, a thriller from Clifford Anderson (portrayed by Matthew Allen Bergkamp), a student in the seminar Sidney has been conducting at a nearby college.
Sidney immediately recognizes the script by his student as a potential Broadway hit. Sidney and his wife Myra (portrayed by Berta Limbaugh) devise a plan, which on the surface is to offer Clifford a collaboration with the successful playwright for co-credit; an idea he quickly accepts. Audiences soon find out there is a deeper plot afoot.
The Bruhl’s new neighbor, psychic Helga ten Dorp (portrayed by Kristi Hanson) senses danger and tries to warn everyone, only to be ignored. Sidney’s attorney Porter Milgrim (portrayed by Gerry Cortimilia) visits their cottage to discuss Sidney’s predicament and luckily escapes involvement in the twisted plot; or does he? DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be enthralled and spellbound until the final, startling moments of the play.
DEATHTRAP was first performed by TAPA players in 2001 at The Blue Heron under the direction of founding TAPA board member Becki Wilhelm. Gerry Cortimilia was the Stage Manager and is thrilled to be on stage this time around. TAPA is looking forward to presenting this revival of a beloved favorite of the stage. Performances of Ira Levin’s DEATHTRAP will be held in the Barn Community Playhouse at 12th and Ivy in Tillamook on October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29 2022 at 7:00PM. Sunday matinees will be October 16, 23, & 30 2022 at 2:00PM.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Opening night is Gala Night where each ticket holder receives one free beverage and complimentary Hors D'oeuvres. Tickets are on sale now at tillamooktheater.com, or call the TAPA box office at (503) 812-0275 to purchase tickets, if you have questions or need assistance.
