Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is proud to announce the cast for its production of Agatha Christie’s "And Then There Were None." Originally set to open in May of 2020, the cast has been rehearsing since March of 2020 by virtual and socially distant methods. Once the cast and crew met vaccination protocols, full rehearsals were finally able to get underway. The cast includes many familiar and a couple new faces - Gerry Cortimilia, Kelli McMellon, Chester Grace, Mallory Staudinger, Jason Hovey, Bill Farnum, Michael Murphy, Cody Mann, Becki Wilhelm, Holly Dickson and Lora Ressler.
Set on an isolated island off the coast of England, 10 people with dark pasts are summoned by mysterious ways. As they assemble they are confronted with their pasts and the fear of judgement sets in. One by one they fall, each by a different method. As the survivors await their fate, their suspicions turn to each other. A masterpiece of dramatic construction, its growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep you guessing to the very end. Do any survive? Is the killer unmasked? Find out soon as TAPA prepares to re-open its doors this July to one of Christie’s darkest tales.
TAPA is set to open "And Then There Were None" on July 23 following with performances July 24, 25, 30, 31, Aug. 1, 6, 7 and 8. Evening shows are at 7 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2 pm. Follow us at TillamookTheater.com and on Facebook for ticket information for show dates and times. TAPA hopes to open under normal circumstances, however be aware that some restrictions (vaccination proof, masks, etc.) may be required at the time of entry depending on current COVID-19 conditions.
This production is presented by permission of Concord Theatricals.
