Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) and Rising Tide Productions would like to assure its audience and volunteers they are doing everything they can to maintain a safe place for the production of I Am My Own Wife during its run of March 20-April 5 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TAPA is monitoring events continuously and is aware that these conditions are fast changing, and the decisions may change, so please visit tillamooktheater.com or their Facebook page for updates and any changes to the schedule.
These protocols, as warranted by health agencies, are being implemented to keep volunteers and patrons safe:
~ All surfaces will be thoroughly sanitized prior to every performance. Plenty of soap will be on hand at all hand washing stations. Sanitizers will be available at all appropriate locations.
~ Changing food and drink handling policies to limit exposure. All volunteers will be washing their hands frequently and sanitizing as needed and recommend that patrons do so as well.
~ Seating for each performance will be limited. Please reserve your ticket by 5 p.m. the day before your desired show so that they may accommodate appropriately.
~ If you are ill, have been around anyone that is ill or have any health concerns, please refrain from attending a performance.
Tickets for this production may be canceled and refunded by calling (503) 812-0275. There are no fees to cancel your reservation during this emergency.
Thank you for your support of TAPA and Rising Tide Productions and your understanding during this time.
