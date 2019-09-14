Adventist Health has named Eric Swanson, MBA, FACHE, NRP as president in Tillamook. Eric currently serves as executive director of strategy and business development and has served in a number of clinical roles with Adventist Health Tillamook for 30 years. During this time Eric has demonstrated a clear commitment to the mission of Adventist Health and a passion for the wellbeing of rural communities throughout Oregon.
“I’m honored to have been asked to lead this organization and to serve the community and people that I love.” Swanson said. “I look forward to working with our outstanding associates and medical staff to continue the growth of the high-quality services we provide our patients, and I'm energized by the opportunity to work with our partners to enhance the well-being of our community.”
Eric’s breadth of leadership experience in healthcare, his commitment to the communities served by Adventist Health Tillamook, and his passion for the healing mission of Adventist Health make him uniquely qualified for this role. From his beginning as a hospital teen volunteer, through his years as a paramedic, followed by leadership roles across the state in public safety and healthcare, Eric has developed a perspective on excellence in rural healthcare that will support continued growth of services in the community.
“I am thrilled to see Eric expand his role in Tillamook. His deep experience with the community and in healthcare make him a perfect fit,” said Joyce Newmyer, president of the Pacific Northwest Region of Adventist Health. “Eric has been instrumental in bringing healthcare services to several of our coastal and inland communities that had not previously had a medical clinic.”
Adventist Health Tillamook is experiencing tremendous growth along the Oregon coast and beyond. Local residents now have expanded access to high quality, patient centered care through the medical center, medical offices, primary care providers and specialists who are inspiring health, wholeness and hope.
