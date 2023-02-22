Susan Layeux, MD

New Adventist Health Medical Office – Manzanita provider Susan Layeux, MD

Eager to provide access to high-quality care on the northern Oregon coast, Adventist Health Tillamook announces that another seasoned and compassionate provider has joined the staff at their Medical Office – Manzanita location, on the corner of Highway 101 and Neah-Kah-Nie Creek Road.

Compassion, listening and education are the words that Dr. Susan Layeux uses to describe her care philosophy as a family medicine doctor, backed by decades of experience where she most recently practiced at a rural healthcare clinic in Idaho.

