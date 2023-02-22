Eager to provide access to high-quality care on the northern Oregon coast, Adventist Health Tillamook announces that another seasoned and compassionate provider has joined the staff at their Medical Office – Manzanita location, on the corner of Highway 101 and Neah-Kah-Nie Creek Road.
Compassion, listening and education are the words that Dr. Susan Layeux uses to describe her care philosophy as a family medicine doctor, backed by decades of experience where she most recently practiced at a rural healthcare clinic in Idaho.
Now a full-time resident of Manzanita, she provides urgent care services for all ages as well as medical care and treatment for children. Dr. Layeux shares, “I feel privileged to live and serve the community I call home with my husband Chris and our golden doodle.” Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson adds, “I love the community of Manzanita, and I feel proud that we can continue to offer excellent, convenient care to our north county residents in the area.”
Dr. Layeux’s hopes to inspire others, especially children, to become healthcare providers through her passion for medicine and partnership philosophy of care. She joins a team of providers at Medical Office – Manzanita, including Amy Echelberger, MD, an internal medicine specialist who joined the clinic in the fall of 2021, and Christopher Kruebbe, LCSW, a licensed mental health and therapy counselor.
For 50 years, Adventist Health Tillamook has been a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that today includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the state of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the Oregon communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches.
Adventist Health Tillamook employs just under 600 associates and healthcare providers, and is part of Adventist Health, an integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health pursues one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.
They are committed to staying true to their heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, Adventist Health transforms the healthcare experience with an innovative whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.
