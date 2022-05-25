Registration is now open for summer term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC). Summer is a great time to get started on your college education or to brush up on your technical skills. Students have from now until June 26 to apply and register for summer term classes. Classes begin the week of June 27.
This summer, TBCC will be offering face-to-face classes, as well as online and hybrid options.
First time students at TBCC will need to complete an admissions application, and attend a virtual student orientation session before registering for classes. You can get started online at www.tillamookbaycc.edu/admissions-registration, or by contacting the Student Services team at studentservices@tillamookbaycc.edu. Students who have recently taken classes at TBCC can register online after speaking with their advisor.
TBCC does not require SAT or PSAT scores to enroll. As an open admission college, all students are welcome to attend. Placement in classes is determined by multiple measures.
A schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term is available online at tillamookbaycc.edu.
If you need assistance, please contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100.
