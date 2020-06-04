Registration is now open for summer term classes at Tillamook Bay Community College. Summer is a great time to get started on your college education or to brush up on your technical skills. In addition to credit courses, TBCC offers many online continuing education courses through a partnership with Ed2Go at www.ed2go.com/tbcc You have from now until June 21 to apply and register for summer term classes. Classes start June 22.
If this is your first time enrolling at TBCC as a degree-seeking student, you will need to complete an admissions application, and attend a virtual student orientation session before registering for classes. You can get started online at www.tillamookbaycc.edu/admissions-registration, or by contacting the Student Services team at studentservices@tillamookbaycc.edu. TBCC does not require SAT or PSAT scores to enroll. We are an open admission college, which means all students are welcome to attend. Your placement in classes is determined by multiple measures.
Students who have recently taken classes at TBCC can register online after speaking with their advisor.
A schedule of credit courses and non-credit community education classes offered throughout the term is available on the TBCC website. Please note that in these times of uncertainty class schedules may change. TBCC and our community partners will do all we can to keep the community updated as to operations available during the pandemic. We are committed to the health and safety of our community and will take all necessary precautions to support wellness on campus.
It’s a great time to start – or finish – your education. Don’t let another year go by. Career Education Advisors are available to support you every step of the way.
If you need assistance, please contact Student Services at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.