Janeane Krongos

Janeane Krongos 

Each year, lives are lost due to suicide. Suicide is an intentional self-inflected death. This cause of death is complex and is typically a result of many factors in a person’s life. These factors are often referred to as risk factors. A risk factor is a condition, characteristic, or attribute that can increase the risk of a negative outcome. Examples of suicide risk factors include: a previous suicide attempt, access to lethal means, social isolation, lack of access of care, problem gambling, substance use disorder, loss of a loved one (especially by suicide), and a stigma of discussing mental health. If you would like to learn more about risk factors, I recommend the CDC’s Risk and Protective Factors, this resource can be accessed on the CDC’s website (www.cdc.gov).

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States and in Oregon. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the year 2021, suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. The CDC’s data shows that in the year 2021 there were 48,183 suicide deaths in the United States. For more information about national suicide statistics visit www.cdc.gov. According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), in the year 2021, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in Oregon. OHA’s Center for Health Statistics data shows that 893 Oregonians died by suicide in the year 2021. For more information the state level suicide statistics visit www.oregon.gov.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you support Senator Suzanne Weber and other Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Do you support Senator Suzanne Weber and other Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted: