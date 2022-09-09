On Sunday, September 11th, a "parade" of 20+ classic Studebakers from the 1930s through the mid-60s will be traveling through Tillamook County to Garibaldi, where we will stop and take the train ride to Rockaway Beach and back.
They are coming from Grand Ronde where the CanAm Studebaker Club is having our biennial meeting Sept 9-11, drawing Studebaker Drivers from OR, WA, ID and MT, plus AB and BC in Canada and we will arrive in Garibaldi about 11:30am on the 11th.
