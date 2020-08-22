Kathryn Stock, a resident of Manzanita, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.
Stock discovered the Hoffman Center several years ago through its Writing Lounge.
“I felt the welcoming atmosphere immediately,” Stock said. “Here was a group of people really dedicated to writing and pleased to encourage the writing of others, regardless if they were a beginner or a published author.”
Born in Mimico, Ontario, Stock would have been the sixth generation of her family to live there had her parents not moved to the United States when she was a child. She retired from Nike after a 26-year career in Supply Chain operations.
Stock and her wife Deb Tinnin enjoy time spent with family and friends, travel, and living in Manzanita. She is an avid reader, dedicated family historian and sometime writer.
“I firmly believe in the mission and vision of the Hoffman Center,” Stock said. “I would also hope to be a part of visioning what the Hoffman will mean to this community in the next five to 10 years.”
“We are thrilled to have someone with Kathryn’s skills and passion for the arts join us,” Hoffman Board President Mary Roberts said. “Her involvement will be important to the center as we look to and plan for the future.”
