After two fulfilling years as Tillamook County’s Housing Coordinator, I am excited to announce that I will be joining my partner in devoting our full time and attention to our local consulting practice. My last day with Tillamook County Community Development will be June 1st.
As I reflect on my departure from my role as Housing Coordinator, I feel both excited and humbled. I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences that I have had while serving in this capacity, and I am eager to embark on a new chapter.
While I will no longer be serving Tillamook County in this capacity, I will continue to live and work in Tillamook County, and I am confident that this change will allow me to be more effective at serving our community’s needs.
During my time as Housing Coordinator, I collaborated with a team of dedicated professionals to help address the critical issue of affordable and stable housing in Tillamook County. Together, we developed and implemented programs that helped local developers build new housing units and helped families find safe and stable housing, and we collaborated with local organizations to address the issue of homelessness in our community. It was a privilege to work with such passionate and committed individuals, and I am proud of the progress we made.
As I transition to my consulting work, I will continue to use my expertise to help organizations and businesses address social and environmental issues in Tillamook County and beyond. By providing strategic guidance and support, I hope to make a positive impact on the lives of our community members.
I am grateful for the support and encouragement I received from the community during my time as Housing Coordinator. I want to express my sincere appreciation to Tillamook County and its residents for the opportunity to serve in this role. The relationships and lessons I gained during my tenure will stay with me for a lifetime.
I believe that working in this new capacity will allow me to be more effective at addressing the social and environmental issues facing our community. By working with a range of organizations, I can bring fresh insights and perspectives to the table, helping to create a more significant and lasting impact. I am excited to leverage the skills and experiences gained during my time as Housing Coordinator to further my work in supporting our community’s needs.
I want to thank the Tillamook County Housing Commission and the Board of County Commissioners for the support and encouragement they have given me during my time as Housing Coordinator. I am also grateful to my supervisors in Community Development and to my colleagues in our city governments, who have been supportive and encouraging throughout my time with Tillamook County. Their guidance and mentorship have been invaluable, and I am grateful for the opportunities that they have provided me. I am excited to continue serving Tillamook County in this new capacity and look forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead.
