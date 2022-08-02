On Saturday August 13, 2022, a day of celebration will take place at St Joseph Church in Cloverdale. This is 100 years to the day in 1922 that our Church was dedicated.
Mass at 10:30 am, a lunch for parishioners and an open house to the public are featured in the planned events.
