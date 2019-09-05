The 21st annual Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic (CKLC) will take place on Friday, Sep. 13 to Sunday, Sep. 15 in Pacific City. 200 participants will be competing in 15-minute heats for two consecutive days.
The CKLC contest is for longboards nine feet and up. Contestants will be judged on three criteria: size and quality of wave selection, length of ride, and most importantly, maneuvers the rider completes on the critical sections of the waves.
Event Schedule
Friday, Sep. 13
6-9 p.m. – Dinner and Beer Garden at the event tent. Dinner is by Parilla Grill. The Pelican Brewery sponsors the Beer Garden.
Saturday, Sep. 14
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Competition starts in 15-minute heats
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Silent Auction. Lunch by Parilla Grill. Vendor display.
12-6 p.m. – Brewfest sponsored by the Pelican Brewery
1-5 p.m. – Live music by Zhug
Sunday, Sep. 15
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Competition starts in 15-minute heats
9 a.m. – Beach Cleanup
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Coastal Craft. Lunch by Parilla Grill.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Silent Auction
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Beer Garden, sponsored by the Pelican Brewery
12-3 p.m. – Live music by Bryan Nichols & Dylan Crawford
4-5 p.m. – Awards Ceremony
