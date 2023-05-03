This May, Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS) is hosting a number of fun, educational events designed to help locals and visitors explore the wonders of Netarts Bay. “Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS strives to help our community responsibly connect with the natural environment.” shared the organization’s Executive Director, Chrissy Smith, “Our May lineup covers topics on responsible clamming, responding to marine mammals, and more.”

WEBS will host a two-part clamming event, a birding workshop, kayak tours, and tide pool discovery tours. They will also host a 2nd marimal mammal stranding event for communities member to learn how to respond to marine animals that come ashore. WEBS events are free and open to the public.

