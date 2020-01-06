With spring season just around the corner, it’s time to get new shooters, coaching staff and volunteers ready on the trap team. Tillamook High School’s Clay Target Team will host an introductory meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 in the high school lunchroom.
The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in participating in the 2020 trap season and will be the start of registration for this year. All parents are encouraged to attend. The meeting is mandatory for athletes from the previous season.
The Clay Target Team needs additional coaching staff, scorekeepers and general assistance for the 2020 shooting season. You can connect with the team on Facebook, send email to tillamooktrap@gmail.com, or contact head coach Tim Remaley at 503-354-4635.
“We are committed to teaching the youth of this county a sport that they can continue to enjoy for their entire life,” the team posted on social media. “With that said, there are many things that happen behind the scenes to make it all work and we have a great crew, but we need more help.”
The team asked for help from any parents, grandparents, or other family members and friends that could lend a hand getting things done in the community, fundraising or at the club. The team also thanked those who have helped and continue helping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.