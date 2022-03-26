If you are hearing from me in this capacity, it must be spring time. We’ve made it through another wet winter on the coast and longer, brighter days are rapidly approaching.
The Tillamook Farmers Market is also rapidly approaching. The Market will open for its 22nd year on June 11 at 9 a.m. in front of the Tillamook County Courthouse.
Some things I am excited about this season:
The Double Up Food Bucks program has increased its dollar-for-dollar match to $20. That means that SNAP customers who spend $20 at the Tillamook Farmers Market will receive an additional $20 to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, vegetable starts, nuts, mushrooms, and herbs. If you are looking to get the most bang for your buck, then shopping at the Tillamook Farmers Market is it. Nowhere else will you get an additional $20 when you spend $20 in SNAP (except almost every other farmers market in the state). Just bring your EBT card to the Tillamook Farmers Market Trailer parked in front of the courthouse, and we will charge your card in exchange for SNAP tokens and give you your match.
Live music. Yes, we are bringing back all our favorites this year – from Buffalo Kitty featuring Scott Casey to Eric Sappington and Lauren Sheehan – but we are also bringing in some new musicians that I am incredibly excited about. Brother/sister duo Run and Tell That will be performing with their acoustic guitar and soaring vocals on opening day. On July 23, Sarah Vitort of Fox and Bones will be performing solo, and on Aug. 6 up-and-coming Jesse Meade will be filling the market with his soulful sounds. We even have surfer-duo out of Lincoln City, ZuhG, returning on Sept. 3. I highly encourage you to come down and check it out and support these incredible musicians.
Community Table. We postponed our community table the last two years due to the pandemic but are excited to bring it back for 2022. That means if you are affiliated with a nonprofit and would like a chance to reach more people about your mission, you can request a space at the Tillamook Farmers Market. We provide the space for free (and the tent and table), so all you have to do is show up. We allow one nonprofit each Saturday, and spaces fill up quickly. To get on the list, email me at sayde@tillamookchamber.org.
Other things you can look forward to this year include free plant starts for youth, a community-wide seed swap, a photo contest, and interactive activities for kids to get them learning about vegetables, growing their own food, and exercising their creative side.
We are still collecting vendor applications for the 2022 season, and the priority deadline is April 15. If you’d like to join us, you can apply online at tillamookfarmersmarket.com. We accept applications all season long on a rolling basis, but it’s always a good idea to apply early to guarantee you get a space.
The applications have already been flowing in, and I am excited to see many of our favorites returning and several new additions joining the line-up. It’s going to be a phenomenal season, and I can’t wait to see everyone this summer.
