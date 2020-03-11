Food Roots has announced the postponement of the sixth Annual South County Pie Night fundraiser, originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, at the Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City.
Given Governor Brown’s recent emergency declaration and recommendations from public health authorities about the novel coronavirus in Oregon, the four Tillamook area nonprofits hosting this event--Food Roots, Pacific City Farmers Market, the Neskowin Farmers Market, and the South County Food Pantry – have decided to postpone the event to a later date to be determined.
While challenging, this decision has been made to help ensure the health and safety of our coastal community. Current plans are for South County Pie Night to take place at a future date in later spring. The date will be determined once event organizers are confident they can conduct a large public gathering without any undue risk to public health.
“While we are disappointed about the postponement, we are hopeful and appreciative of the community’s understanding and support,” said Food Roots Development Director Joel Caris in a press release. “We love our coastal community and want to prioritize the health of our supporters and all community members.”
Food Roots, the Pacific City Farmers Market, the Neskowin Farmers Market, and the South County Food Pantry thank everyone for their understanding and apologize for this inconvenience. They thank all the sponsors, pie bakers, volunteers, and community members who have provided support for this event and look forward to a future rescheduling of South County Pie Night.
Event sponsors include: Albert and Debra Knopf, Susan Amort, Bros & Hoes Landscaping, Coyote Gardens, Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa, Meridian Restaurant, Nestucca Valley Recycling & Garbage Service, Pelican Brewing Company, Oregon Coast Bank - Pacific City, Shorepine Properties, Silas Wines, Sportsman's Pub-N-Grub, T&L Septic Service, Trillium Natural Foods, Twist Wine Company, Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce,
Bayshore Dental Images, Oar House, Citi Zen, Kiwanda Coastal Properties, The Riverhouse, Grateful Bread Bakery.
