The year is quickly coming to an end and the environmental nonprofit SOLVE is happy to report their 50th year-end results. As a team of just 13, SOLVE recorded connecting more than 31,896 volunteers to over 1,160 volunteer environmental projects. Through these projects, volunteers collected 282,012 pounds of litter and marine debris, recycled 169,386 cigarettes and cleared over 21 acres of invasive species in 2019 alone.
“The informal SOLVE motto is just to ‘get things done’, said SOLVE CEO Kris Carico. “We are a small but mighty team, always thinking of the most efficient route to have the biggest impact to improve Oregon’s environment.”
Founded by Governor Tom McCall in 1969, SOLVE has been Oregon’s go-to environmental non-profit, engaging hundreds of thousands of volunteers, removing hundreds of acres of invasive plant species, and collecting over one million pounds of litter since it began 50 years ago.
Many Oregonians know SOLVE from its coast-wide beach cleanups, or their SOLVE IT for Earth Day event, but SOLVE also supports volunteers throughout the year. The SOLVE website boasts “Volunteer Opportunities Every Weekend!” which connects Oregonians to projects statewide.
SOLVE’s programs focus on marine debris prevention, litter cleanup, invasive species removal, and native tree plantings. As more people recognize the growing marine debris and trash crisis, people are asking what they can do on a local level. SOLVE is proud to connect Oregonians to cleanup projects, or to support them in running their own volunteer event. For more information, visit solveoregon.org or send an email to info@solveoregon.org
About SOLVE
SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
