The health and safety of Oregon’s communities has always been a priority for SOLVE. Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, SOLVE is rescheduling its Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup, presented by AAA, until Sunday, July 5.
Beach cleanups on July 5 are crucial in removing litter and debris left from 4th of July celebrations. SOLVE views this date change as an opportunity to focus on a different challenge facing the health and wellness of the Oregon coast. In addition, SOLVE is excited to expand its partnerships with community leaders who have hosted annual 5th of July cleanups in the past.
SOLVE recognizes the important role volunteers play in keeping the Oregon coast clean and healthy during the spring season. Removing marine debris and plastics is work that still needs to be done. In lieu of this statewide beach cleanup event in March, they invite all Oregonians to pick up as they go, whether they find themselves on the Oregon Coast or elsewhere.
More information will be sent out soon about how volunteers can help our beaches between now and July. Changes to SOLVE’s ongoing projects are ongoing. Please contact you SOLVE Project Leader for the most up-to-date information.
About SOLVE
SOLVE is a statewide nonprofit organization that brings people together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model for volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.