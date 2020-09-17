SOLVE is hosting the 37th annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup from Sept. 19 – Oct. 4 with volunteer litter cleanups and restoration efforts both along the coast and inland. An increase in reports of coastal litter throughout the summer, including take-out food containers and PPE, has fueled volunteer efforts to care for Oregon beaches.
There will be forty-five project locations throughout Oregon, including 11 beach cleanups on Sept. 19. View the complete event map at https://bit.ly/2Ef1zbE
Capacity by Oregon State Park Rangers to monitor and service beach access areas has decreased since COVID-19, which has increased the need for community volunteer action. Litter collection data from volunteers will be shared with the Ocean Conservancy as part of the International Coastal Cleanup.
SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
