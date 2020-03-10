SOLVE is now welcoming thousands of volunteers to take part in Oregon’s largest Earth Day volunteer event, SOLVE IT for Earth Day, presented by Portland General Electric. This year, Earth Day is celebrating its 50th year anniversary and SOLVE invites anyone who would like to get involved by volunteering to choose from more than 100 statewide projects focusing on cleaning and preserving Oregon parks, waterways, communities and natural habitats.
Specific project types include litter cleanup, removing invasive plant species, and planting native trees and shrubs. Over the past 30 years, more than 118,000 SOLVE volunteers have come together for SOLVE IT for Earth Day removing 15 million pounds of litter and invasive plants from illegal dumpsites, neighborhoods, and natural habitats.
Who: Thousands of Oregonians will volunteer and give back to our planet for the 31st Annual SOLVE IT for Earth Day event, presented by Portland General Electric.
What: Volunteers will come together at more than 100 projects across the state. These volunteer projects will range from removing litter from our city’s streets, marine debris along the coast, and invasive plants in our parks; to planting thousands of native trees and shrubs. Collectively, the impact of these volunteer’s effort will have an enormous positive effect on Oregon’s natural health and wellness.
When: Saturday, April 11 - April 25 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (each project time may vary).
Where: Choose from over 100 hands-on volunteer events across the state, from Astoria to Bend and Portland to Medford. Projects take place in parks, natural habitats, and neighborhoods.
How: Visit solveoregon.org or call SOLVE at 503-943-2835 to get more details, pick your project, and sign up.
Why: Litter is a serious problem. It flows down from city streets to storm drains, into rivers, and out to our beaches and the ocean. Wildlife can easily confuse tiny bits of plastic and other litter with food resulting in malnutrition, entanglement, or even strangulation. Additionally, Oregon’s water, wildlife, and economy are threatened by invasive plant species because of their ability to spread quickly and severely limit biodiversity.
Presenting Sponsor, Portland General Electric, and its employees have been a long-time supporter of SOLVE and its mission to keep Oregon clean and healthy. PGE employees and their families and friends will be pitching in at various SOLVE projects to do their part for Earth Day.
Along with Portland General Electric, other event sponsors include: Metro, Washington County, Clean Water Services, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, City of Beaverton, Comcast, Genentech, Advantis Credit Union, Holman’s Enterprises, KOIN 6, K103fm.
About SOLVE
SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. For over 50 years, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
