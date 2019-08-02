The Tillamook Forest Center will be hosting Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday on August 9. The festivities will take place from 1:30 to 3:30, and will include cake, prizes, songs, and games to honor Smokey Bear. There will even be a special appearance by the birthday bear.
The Tillamook Forest Center doesn’t usually celebrate Smokey Bear’s birthday, but this year is a milestone.
“It is his 75th year teaching others about their role in wildfire prevention – a message that’s increasingly relevant as we see the number and severity of human-caused wildfires continue to grow,” said Sara Fischer, Interpretation and Education Specialist for Tillamook Forest Center and Oregon Department of Forestry.
Since 1944, Smokey Bear has taught millions of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. The Smokey Bear Wildlife Prevention campaign is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, educating Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. As one of the world’s most recognizable characters, Smokey’s image is protected by U.S. federal law and is administered by the USDA Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council.
Smokey’s original catchphrase was “Smokey Says – Care Will Prevent 9 out of 10 Forest Fires.” In 2001, It was updated to its current version of “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires” in response to a massive outbreak of wildfires in natural areas other than forests and to clarify that Smokey is promoting the prevention of unwanted and unplanned outdoor fires versus prescribed fires.
On August 1, Smokey Bear license plates will become available to Oregon motorists who are purchasing a vehicle or renewing their registration. Proceeds benefit Keep Oregon Green, a Salem-based nonprofit whose focus is the prevention of wildfires.
Smokey Bear’s birthday will be celebrated in locations across the nation.
