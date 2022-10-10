TBCC
Tillamook Bay Community College, home to the Small Business Development Center, Economic Development Council, and Visit Tillamook Coast and the OSU Extension office.

 File photo

The Tillamook Bay Small Business Development Center has launched a new grant program to pair with its small business management classes for residents opening businesses in the county.

The grant will run for ten months and match up to $1,000 in savings for residents who have opened or are preparing to open a small business, as well as covering half of the cost of the classes.

