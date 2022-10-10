The Tillamook Bay Small Business Development Center has launched a new grant program to pair with its small business management classes for residents opening businesses in the county.
The grant will run for ten months and match up to $1,000 in savings for residents who have opened or are preparing to open a small business, as well as covering half of the cost of the classes.
“One of the things we do and the class provides is a network of other small business owners,” said Development Center Director Leon Telesmanich.
“They share some of their challenges and the solutions that they’ve had and I think that can be very helpful to small business owners,” he continued.
The classes will focus on various aspects of running a small business, such as accounting, loan application processes, cyber security and social media marketing, among others.
The first class will be held on October 12th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tillamook Bay Community College Small Business Development Center at 4506 3rd street. Subsequent meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month, running through June.
Residents wishing to apply for the grant may still do so after the first meeting. Grant recipients will be required to attend the remaining small business management classes as well as a planning class and to meet savings goals to receive matching funds.
This is the first year the center is offering the grant, funded by the Economic Development Administration and the Columbia Pacific Economic Development District.
The Center has already awarded six grants this year and hopes to find four more businesspeople to participate in the program.
