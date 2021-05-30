People of all ages are invited to join Sitka Center for Art and Ecology at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 10, via Zoom to experience Sitka’s Youth Arts Program, which provides in-school, hands-on art education for 500 PreK – 6 grade students at Nestucca Valley Elementary and Garibaldi Grade School in Tillamook County. During monthly art education sessions, students learn about historic and contemporary artists including their creative inspiration and connection to current events or movements.
Each lesson begins with a PowerPoint presentation sharing images and history of an artist or art movements including interactive and constructive conversation and observations by participants. The presentation is followed by a hands-on art activity, allowing students to explore art mediums, practices and styles similar to what they learned about during the visual presentation. Most importantly, they have fun while learning.
Join in this special event and experience a Youth Arts Program lesson for yourself. This month, students are learning about Muralism and ways in which the Mexican Muralism movement gave “voice to the people” following the Mexican Revolution. Together, participants will observe and discuss several different murals, including a mural located right here in Tillamook County. Participants will practice creating drafts of personalized murals, utilizing any available supplies you have on hand, including paper and a medium(s) of your choice such as pencils, crayons, oil pastels or paints. Individual mural designs will focus on a common theme: “What we do matters.”
Visit the Sitka Center website to register for this free event. Zoom link will be provided with confirmation of registration.
About the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology
Through workshops, residencies and events, the Sitka Center provides time and space for place based reflection, inquiry and creation at the intersection of art and ecology. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit located on Cascade Head in the Salmon River estuary north of Lincoln City, Sitka offers a place where visual artists, writers, natural scientists, musicians and interdisciplinary creatives of all abilities and backgrounds come to nourish their curiosity and creativity. 2021 marks Sitka’s 51st year of offering art-and nature-inspired workshops, residencies and public events on the Oregon Coast.
