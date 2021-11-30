Sitka Resident Talks are an opportunity for the community to learn about the artists and scientists working in residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology through brief 10-minute-long presentations. This event is free and open virtually to the public via Zoom. RSVP at www.sitkacenter.org/eventsto receive an event link. Dec. 16 speakers
include:
Dr. Christopher Linforth is the author of three story collections, “The Distortions” (Orison Books, 2022), winner of the 2020 Orison Books Fiction Prize, “Directory” (Otis Books/Seismicity Editions, 2020), and “When You Find Us We Will Be Gone(“Lamar University Press, 2014).
Jacques J. Rancourt is the author of two full-length poetry collections, “Brocken Spectre” (Alice James Books, 2021) and Novena(Pleiades Press, 2017), as well as a chapbook, “In the Time of PrEP” (Beloit Poetry Journal,2018).
Rebecca Dobkins is professor and chair of Anthropology and American Ethnic Studies at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, where she has taught since 1996. She also serves as curator of Indigenous art at the Hallie Ford Museum of art at WU, where she is responsible for the care and exhibition of the permanent collection of Native American art as well as for temporary exhibitions of contemporary Indigenous art.
Ryder Cooley is an interdisciplinary artist/musician based in New York. Weaving together chimeric visions with songs, movement and imagery, she creates cinematic performances and artworks. Cooley holds an MFA from Rensselaer Polytechnic, an MA from SUNY Albany and a BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design.
Sarah E. Jenkins(she/they) is a queer multidisciplinary artist from northern Appalachia, living and working in Boston. They work primarily in stop motion animation, drawing and social practice. Her work is inspired by post-industrial stories and places, coal and natural resource extraction, and experimental animation processes.
About Sitka’s Residency Program: From October to April, over 30 talented artists and scientists will be residing amongst the trees and wildlife to deeply explore their work as artists and Scientists-in-Residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.
