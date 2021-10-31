For the next few months, a talented group of artists and scientists will be residing amongst the trees and wildlife to deeply explore their work as artists and scientists-in-residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. Join for the Resident Talk at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to hear the fall residents share what they will be working on.
Located on Cascade Head on the Oregon Coast just north of Lincoln City, the Sitka Center is an ideal location for artists and scientists to withdraw from the distraction of daily life, find the solitude needed to push through their creative boundaries, chase their artistic pursuits and immerse themselves in natural study and reflection.
Sitka Center is proud to host residents from around the world in various stages of their journeys.
The Resident Talk is an opportunity for the community to learn about the work done by these accomplished artists and scientists. This event is free and open virtually to the public via Zoom. The Nov. 16 Resident Talk includes:
• Anis Mojgani is the current Poet Laureate of Oregon, and a 2021 Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow. A two-time individual champion of the National Poetry Slam and winner of the International World Cup Poetry Slam, he has performed at hundreds of universities across the U.S. and festivals around the globe.
• Deborah Thompson was born in Toronto, Ontario. She is a contemporary visual artist, educator and curator based in Nelson, British Columbia. Her practice includes painting, drawing, collage and sculptural installations.
• A first-generation Latinx writer, Mason Langston (pen name: Ernest Langston) has published two novels; his short stories have appeared in SoMa Literary Review, Taj Mahal Review and The Pitkin Review. Currently, Langston works on a collection of short stories and resides in Seattle, Washington.
• Qinqin Liu is an interdisciplinary artist with a Ph.D in biology and ecology studies, as well as art education from University of California at Davis and Berkeley, University of Minnesota, New York Art Students League, Otis College in Los Angeles and the School of Visual Arts in New York. Qinqin has a long-term passion in landscape art for biodiversity and watershed ecosystems and creates artwork to envision questions about climate risks, environmental relationships and human vulnerability.
• Dr. Sarah Thomsen is a community ecologist who specializes in studying how the marine and terrestrial environments connect and interact. Dr. Thomsen's particular areas of research are community ecology, climate change and species interactions, behavioral ecology and spatial ecology.
About the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology
Through workshops, residencies and events the Sitka Center provides time and space for place based reflection, inquiry and creation at the intersection of art and ecology. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit located on Cascade Head in the Salmon River estuary north of Lincoln City, Sitka offers a place where visual artists, writers, natural scientists, musicians and interdisciplinary creatives of all abilities and backgrounds come to nourish their curiosity and creativity. 2021 marks Sitka’s 51st year of offering art-and nature-inspired workshops, residencies and public events on the Oregon Coast.
For more details visit www.sitkacenter.org. 541-994-5485 Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, 56605 Sitka Drive, Otis, OR 97368.
