Sip and Shop.png

Front Sitting L-R: Jay Harrison, Sally McGee; Standing L-R:Renee Anderson, Joanne Schneider, John Prather, Lana Hechtman Ayers, Beverly Stein, Robert ‘Butch’ Freedman, Ciel Downing.

 Submitted photo

Sip and Shop at Art Accelerated Gallery to feature workshop writers Friday night, Feb. 14 and Open Mic Saturday, Feb 15

Art Accelerated, local non-profit art group invites everyone to come join them at the Gallery, 1906 Third Street from 5-7 p.m. which will feature writers who participated in Robert Freedman’s recent workshop “Telling Our Stories.”

Enjoy the evening listening to participants read from their own life stories, check out the Gallery and enjoy the company, free of charge.

