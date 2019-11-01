Local nonprofit Art Accelerated is hosting their Sip and Shop event Friday, Nov. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at the Gallery, 1906 Third Street in downtown Tillamook, when local writer, Brad Ayers, will read from his latest work.
Ayers moved to Cape Meares, Oregon, in 2015 after living 40 years in Colorado, preceded by Illinois and growing up in California. He worked in private business for three major US corporations, then founded his own venture capital and consulting companies, and taught concurrently as an adjunct professor in the University of Phoenix MBA program. Ayer’s undergraduate degree was in fine arts from California State University, Long Beach, and graduate MBA degree from the University of Denver. He thought the inspiration of the Pacific Northwest would rekindle his fine arts interests. But instead, inspired by a writing class his daughter-in-law, Lana Ayers encouraged him to take, Ayers discovered writing as a creative outlet that motivated him to complete his memoir, “A Life’s Journey.”
During one writing prompt with Dana Cunningham Anderson, he discovered telling short stories with non-human subjects doing all of the talking. For the Sip and Shop event, Ayers will read and discuss selections from his first series of “Beach Voices” and from six other series he has written.
