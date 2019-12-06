John Wood, featured writer at Sip and Shop, will read from his prose and poetry during Art Accelerated during their monthly Sip and Shop event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Art Accelerated Gallery.
Wood spent his career teaching elementary education for 42 years at East Elementary School in Tillamook. Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, in 1945, Wood moved with his family to Hermiston, Oregon, where he spent his childhood and teenage years until going to college. People, places and things have influenced his writing over the years, and he looks forward to sharing his work with the public.
Join Art Accelerated at their gallery to hear Wood, as well as do some Christmas shopping.
