The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $92,132.60 to 22 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups. Due to the current conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, the reception originally scheduled for Feb. 4 was canceled.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $15.5 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $19.8 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is March. 1, 2022. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
· Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
· Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
Distribution of $92,132.60
Education – $16,923
Clemens Primary School – garden troughs to help develop new school garden; Philomath, OR; $1,923
Gilbert House Children’s Museum – support for capital fundraising campaign to replace and upgrade outdoor exhibit space; Salem, OR; $10,000
Pine Ridge Girls’ School – STEM supplies to improve curriculum and learning; Porcupine, SD; $5,000
Environment & Natural Resource Preservation – $10,000
Lower Nehalem Watershed Council – replace culvert to improve Coho passage on Coal Creek and tributaries; Nehalem, OR; $10,000
Health – $12,100
Corvallis-Albany Farmers’ Markets – Power of Produce tokens to allow children to select fruits and vegetables at the markets; Corvallis, OR; $2,000
Florence Food Share – healthy food choices for clients with diabetes; Florence, OR; $2,000
Fundamental Needs – development of off-grid water systems for homes in the Rock Point, Ariz., area of the Navajo Reservation; Dolores, CO; $5,000
Lebanon Gleaners – food shares from Linn-Benton Food Share; Lebanon, OR; $2,000
Mountain Gospel Fellowship – fuel for volunteers transporting fresh produce each week from Marion-Polk Food Share to Falls City for distribution; Falls City, OR; $1,100
Historical Preservation – $5,000
Friends of Historic Butteville – replace wood deck and ADA access at the Historic Butteville store operating as a retail outlet and community center in Champoeg State Park; Donald, OR; $5.000
Housing – $5,000
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Willamette Valley – construction materials and supplies to build two new single-family homes in Salem; Salem, OR; $5,000
Other – $2,359.60
Linn County Animal Rescue – rubber stall mats for easier, safer access to interact with horses; Lebanon, OR; $2,359.60
Prevention – $18,500
Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis – books for new Reading Rangers after-school program for grades K-5; Corvallis, OR; $768
Cub Scout Pack 240 – first aid supplies, CPR masks and gloves for two one-day first aid and emergency preparedness training days; Newport, OR; $1,012
Lincoln City Parks and Recreation – wheelchairs and safety equipment, AED training device and CPR water rescue manikin for Lincoln City pool; Lincoln City, OR; $4,100
Nestucca High School, Senior Safe – alcohol- and drug-free graduation celebration; Cloverdale, OR; $500
Old Mill Center for Children and Families – laundry cards and children’s bilingual books for families served at relief nursery in Corvallis and Monroe; Corvallis, OR; $1,000
Siletz Valley Early College Academy, Baseball Program – materials to repair and improve school baseball field; Siletz, OR; $4,800
Siletz Valley Early College Academy, Football Program – pads, girdles, and home and away uniforms; Siletz, OR; $6,320
Public Safety – $22,250
Cowlitz Indian Tribe – replace/upgrade safety equipment (trauma kits, protective shields, road flares and hand-held radios) for Tribal police officers; Ridgefield, WA; $10,000
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management – medical cots and internal containment tent for deployment during a disaster or evacuation; Newport, OR; $10,000
Marys Peak Search and Rescue – training clinic fees to prepare Region 3 K9 teams for certification in water search and rescue; Corvallis, OR; $2,250
Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians
Delores Pigsley, Tribal Chairman Alfred “Bud” Lane III, Vice Chairman
For more information, contact: Tribal Public Information Office, 541-444-8291
