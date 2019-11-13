Shorepine Vacation Rentals, a part of the Pacific City community for more than 20 years, has rebranded and is now known as Open Nest Vacation Rentals.
Open Nest is a carefully curated collection of privately-owned vacation rentals in and around Pacific City. Whether a first-time guest, longtime visitor or homeowner, Open Nest wants everyone to feel like part of the family.
Open Nest is part of Kiwanda Hospitality Group, the lodging arm of the Nestucca Ridge Family of Companies, a group of Pacific City businesses,including Pelican Brewing Company, that are locally owned and operated.
Made up of 45 unique rental properties, Open Nest has a broad selection of homes to fit every type of visitor. No matter what you require – a romantic beachside bungalow for two, or a custom home that can sleep the whole family, dogs and all – the properties are easily searchable online by size, location and amenities.
“We are dedicated to the experience of our guests and homeowners alike,” Stephanie Starostka Welch said in a press release. “From personally welcoming our visitors and providing them with the best Pacific City tips, to maintaining all the homes in top condition, we strive to create the most welcoming beach homes of all.”
For more information visit www.opennestrentals.com or call (503) 965-5776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.