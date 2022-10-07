It’s that time of year again.
Our Shop with a Cop Dinner fundraiser is going to be on Wednesday, October 12th from 4 to 8pm at the Dutch Mill in Tillamook.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
FALL SPECIAL!!! Get 20% Off a 1 year Online-Only subscription today!
***All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
FALL SPECIAL!!!: Get 20% Off a 1 year Online-Only subscription today!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Tillamook County Residents
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$64.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(Use this option to sign up for a Month-to-Month Online Access Only Subscription during the current special.)
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Headlight Herald delivered to your mailbox each week. This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Tillamook Headlight Herald to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-(503) 842-7535 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
It’s that time of year again.
Our Shop with a Cop Dinner fundraiser is going to be on Wednesday, October 12th from 4 to 8pm at the Dutch Mill in Tillamook.
Come out to the Dutch Mill and support our Shop with a Cop program.
There will be Cops on scene helping serve dinner and annoy you on Wednesday, October 12th at the Dutch Mill in Tillamook.
If you cant make it to the dinner but still want to donate – please see the attached QR Code when making the donation, in the comment section, please note “SWC”.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.