SHOP WITH COP Sheriff

Sheriff deputies and police officers will be among the uniformed Santa's Helpers when they head into the upcoming Tillamook's "Shop With A Cop" event in Tillamook.

 file photo

It’s that time of year again.

Our Shop with a Cop Dinner fundraiser is going to be on Wednesday, October 12th from 4 to 8pm at the Dutch Mill in Tillamook.

GIVE TO FOTP QR CODE.png
DMD Flyer Oct_12th.jpg
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.