"If there is one thing this pandemic has taught us, it’s the cause and effect we can have on one another.
The diagrams of how our interactions spread out across a multitude of people, demonstrate how much all of our actions towards others reach far beyond our knowledge.
This “community spread” while dangerous when applied to a pandemic, is incredibly useful when applied to maintaining financial stability, especially within a small community. Our ability to maintain and mobilize whatever funds we are able by spending them with a fellow community member is our best chance of seeing that money come back to us in prosperity and opportunity. The dollar you spend on a non local Online site is nearly guaranteed to leave your local economy forever, the dollar you spend at your local businesses circulates 6-15 times within your area before leaving. Even at a major grocery or bulk buy store less than 14% of the money they receive gets spent within the community. Additionally, “Local business generates 70 percent more local economic activity per square foot than big box retailers.” according to an Andersonville Study of Retail Economics.
Not only does small business circulate more money throughout their communities, ultimately benefiting us all. Small Businesses contribute to their community in the form of employment. Small Business owners employ themselves and eventually create jobs for others as well, all of who’s taxes and income directly benefit their local economy. “Since 1990, big businesses eliminated 4 million jobs, while small businesses added 8 million jobs.” says a report from the Small Business Administration. As more diverse businesses are able to thrive in a community, more trades become viable employment opportunities. Creating additional employment prospects for all economic and education level.
Small businesses are owned by community members and as such are far more generous and active with local charities and fund raising efforts than their Big Box competition. When was the last time you saw a major corporation’s donation on the auction table at a local fundraising effort? Local owners volunteer their time and talents to efforts within their area. They showcase and support the businesses and people around them, furthering everyone’s opportunities.
As each small business is able to be successful, the opportunity for a greater variety of quality options within their area increases. As it gets easier to find goods locally, it also becomes easier to eliminate the need to spend money outside of your own community. The rich diversity of businesses also encourages sustainable growth and tourism opportunities, providing untold economic benefit for current and future generations. All of this amounting to, small businesses positively impact your community far more than online and big box, and now more than ever, the less money that leaves our area, the better off we all are.
OK, so what does “Shop Small First” mean exactly? It means try to find it locally from a small business first. What better time than now to take the time to explore the vast array of options our friends and neighbors provide? I guarantee you will discover a local resource you didn’t know was available and help us all at the same time. If the feeling of positively impacting those nearest you isn’t motivation enough, economics tells us, it’s actually self serving to your own sustainability and potential for economic success as well.
What are the easiest ways to reach, support, and shop at local businesses? In this technology age we are fortunate in how easy it is to access information. Even if a business didn’t have a social media or web presence prior to now, they are integrating these options currently. A Google search of the item, service or business name and your location will usually provide multiple options. Facebook and Instagram are widely used by small businesses. Facebook has a sales platform so stores can create their own “E Commerce Web Site” directly on their pages. Restaurants are posting their menus, as well as pick up and delivery options, Retail stores have online shopping, delivery, pick up, personal and social distance shopping opportunities. Most businesses are currently being completely owner, family, or skeleton crew run, and they are happy to accommodate your needs, schedule and a way to provide their goods to you safely.
When you think of something you need or want, or maybe a gift for someone, even yourself, search for a local option first. Many downtown businesses have regular pick up and safe distance shopping options, and window shopping will give you a better idea of your options as well. Many have growing or existing websites, you can also call or message the businesses and let them give you a personal shopping experience. They can send you photos, or even video of their offerings, or schedule a time for private safe shopping. Call or message your favorite restaurant and ask them what pick up and to go options they have for you. Many restaurants and shops are offering local delivery options, so you can also support from home. Another great way to support local businesses is by buying gift cards, this gives them much needed capital now, without depleting their current stock and profit margin, allowing them to cover things like payroll and monthly bills.
Challenge yourself to support at least three small local businesses a week in some way. Literally every dollar counts, especially at this crucial time, so even something small can have a large impact. When you find a permanent local source for something, buy something from a new to you local business, or receive great customer service, share your experiences on social media and tag the business. The more awareness we all gain of these local resources the easier it is to support them. Personally I have been really excited to find permanent local food sources that are easy to integrate into our buying habits going forward. Personal favorite’s are Bennett’s Milk delivery, and Brickyard Farms CSA baskets, not to mention Food Roots ever expanding options. Every retailer I have wanted something from has made it incredibly easy to purchase what I needed from them, and the restaurant to go and delivery options have been incredible!"
-Seasons Kaz Sparks
