Shop Small Saturday was developed in response to Black Friday – where crowds rush the stores to get bargains on TVs, xBoxes, cell phones and other high-ticket amenities.
Perhaps this year, consider shopping small the entire holiday season. The money stays in your community, keeps people employed and in business, and contributes to the overall vitality of your town.
On Oregon’s north coast, there are many options for shopping small, especially for food and beverage gifts.
In Astoria, liquid gifts abound. Fill a basket with craft beverages from Pilot House Distilling, Fortune and Glory Cider, and Fort George Brewery. Or pack a picnic basket with goodies from Gaetano’s Market and Deli, smoked and canned fish from FishStix Seafood Market in Warrenton, or North Coast Food Web located at the Astoria Food Hub.
In Seaside, the gift of fresh, smoked and canned fish is in full bounty at Bell Buoy of Seaside, where you can order online too. Bell Buoy offers gift packs too. Another option is to get gift cards from local restaurants, such as Maggie’s on the Prom, Osprey Café and Seaside Brewery.
Cannon Beach offers something very special for special friends and family: a gift certificate for a dinner event at EVOO Cooking School. This is a delicious and entertaining way to spend an evening with Chef Bob and Lenore Neroni. At MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar, you can enroll whiskey-loving friends in the Whiskey Club for special events and tastings (there’s a MacGregor’s in Manzanita, too). Go to Sea Level Bakery, and load up on freshly baked bread and pastries before heading to dinner with family and friends – makes a great host gift.
On the Tillamook Coast, you’ll be everyone’s favorite gift giver with cheese selections from Tillamook Creamery, meat jerky from Werner’s, artisan salt from Jacobsen’s Salt (harvested from Netarts Bay), and six-packs of Bad Santa beer from Pelican Brewing.
