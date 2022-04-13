eggs
We here at Prestige Care Five Rivers Senior Living are happy to announce a new downtown event that will serve to bring people together, just in time for Easter!
 
The rules are simple. Shop downtown Tillamook! For one afternoon, Friday April 15th, from Noon until business closings, simply purchase a minimum of $25 worth of merchandise and you will automatically receive an egg! Take that egg to the Five Rivers Senior Living community, located at 3500 12th St, in Tillamook to redeem for a gift certificate from a participating local business! It’s that simple.
 
We are working with downtown community partners like:
* Anderson Florist
* Recurrent
* Salty Raven
* Sarasotas
* Food Roots
* Tillamook Headlight Herald
* Madelaine's
* Coast Printing
* Riverside Floral
* Lucky Bear Soap
* Sun Flower Flats, and more!
 
To provide an example, if you go into the Tillamook Headlight Herald on Friday, April 15th, from noon to close, and purchase an annual subscription, you’ll automatically receive an egg! Or head on over to Food Roots to check out their local food options, simply buy $25 worth of local fare to automatically receive your egg! To redeem the egg go over to Senior Living Five Rivers and exchange it for your free gift certificate.
Supplies are limited so head on downtown to support local business!
