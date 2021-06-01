Cascade Falls Quilting, located in Tillamook, offers a large selection of quilts for sale for special occasions, such as graduation, a wedding or anniversary. Quilt maker Gloria Guyer also helps local nonprofits by supplying quilts for fundraising raffles.
Guyer was born and raised in Pennsylvania. She started quilting at 17 years old. She got her first machine in Virginia and then moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was then offered to quilt in Waldport.
“I’ve been quilting in Tillamook for six years and been quilting for 50 years,” Guyer said.
Guyer makes her quilts from her home in Tillamook. She said prices for quilts vary– it can be anywhere from $450 to $1,500. Quilts on her Etsy store, jimandglo, range from $300 to $950 generally.
“I never charge for time,” Guyer said.
Guyer has shown her work at Garibaldi Maritime Museum and donates a quilt to the museum each year. One of her favorite quilts is a postage stamp quilt, composed of 3,721 pieces. You can find it on the Etsy store under “Triple Irish Chain With Roses sale.
Another favorite of Guyer’s is an authentic Welsh white whole cloth quilt, designed by a U.K. artist. There are thousands of stitches in the whole clothes. St. Mary by the Sea recently took all the white whole cloth quilts for an auction so they are currently sold out on Etsy.
Guyer said she is currently quilting to be ready for graduates. She usually has 50 quilts on hand in her home shop. The quilts are made mainly for king and queen-sized beds.
Lay away is an option, Guyer said, as well as PayPal on Etsy. If you are buying from the shop, you will need cash.
Shop Cascade Falls Quilting on Etsy at jimandglo or call Gloria Guyer at 208-649-7147 to make an appointment to see quilts in her home office, located near the Tillamook County Library on Third Street.
