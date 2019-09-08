There will be a Shooting Sports Training at Camp Meriwether on Friday, Sep. 27 – Sunday, Sep. 29. Cost is $50-$125 depending on what course you select.
If you are interested in supporting Shooting Sports for your unit, your district, or the Cascade Pacific Council, you can help by becoming a certified instructor. Training for NRA Instructor Rifle Shooting, NRA Shotgun Shooting, NRA Basic Range Safety Officer, NRA Pistol Instructor, and USA Archery Level 1 Instructor will be offered at Camp Meriwether. Mandatory BIT Training will be Sep. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for NRA Pistol, Rifle, and Shotgun Instructor training.
Because of the required course length, only one course of the five can be completed per person. To participate in the training weekend, register for a specific course at https://www.cpcbsa.org/septembertraining.
Courses offered:
NRA Basic Range Safety Officer Course
Sep. 27 6 p.m. – Sep. 28 after dinner
NRA Certified Pistol Instructor Course
BIT: Sep. 21 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Course: Sep. 27 6 p.m. – Sep. 29 2 p.m.
NRA Certified Rifle Instructor Course
BIT: Sep. 21 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sep. 27 6 p.m. – Sep. 29 2 p.m.
NRA Certified Shotgun Instructor Course
BIT: Sep. 21 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sep. 27 6 p.m. – Sep. 29 5 p.m.
USA Archery Level 1 Instructor Course
Sep. 27 6 p.m. – Sep. 28 after dinner
