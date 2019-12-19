This past week, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office donated more than 400 pounds of food to the Oregon Food Bank’s Tillamook office.
The food was collected during a ‘Fill the Sheriff’s Office’ campaign. Sheriff Jim Horton was reportedly happy to get the food out of his office, but he said the most important thing was being able to help friends and neighbors, which was only possible through the generosity of the community.
“I am very pleased that we were able to collect this amount of food that will go to help needy individuals in our community this holiday season,” Horton said. “This is just another example of how our community comes together in times of need and lends a helping hand; I’m very proud to be part of such a giving community”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.